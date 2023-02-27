There have been strong speculations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Sourav Ganguly in his biographical film. The renowned masters of their own fields were even recently spotted playing cricket together. Of course, that further strengthened the reports but Luv Ranjan’s production clarified that they haven’t approached any actor. Scroll below as the actor breaks silence and also confirms working on Kishore Kumar biopic.

The production house, Luv Films, addressed the reports last week and confirmed that they will be working on the biopic after the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir as the leading man alongside Shraddha Kapoor. But they said there’s been no update and no actor has been approached to play the legendary cricketer yet.

Ranbir Kapoor has now also reacted to the rumours during an event on Sunday. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the actor responded, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script.”

There also remains a treat for fans as Ranbir Kapoor confirms the Kishore Kumar biopic. “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada ke upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. While that may be in order to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, there’s no smoke without fire. Isn’t it?

It's Dada's Jhoothi XI vs Ranbir's Makkaar XI at Eden Gardens today as Sourav Ganguly and Ranbir Kapoor face off in a "friendly match". Pictures: B Halder@SGanguly99 #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/xRlVlIvU7S — t2 (@t2telegraph) February 26, 2023

Only time will tell whether RK ends up playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic or not!

