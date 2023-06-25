It has become a meme fest for Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The film was based on Ramayan, and the audience couldn’t digest the ill portrayal of the mythological drama, along with all the tapori dialogues and poor VFX. Several internet users and celebrities have already shared their reviews about the movie, and now, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has also mocked the film in his own way.

Sehwag is one of the popular Indian cricketers who had a vibrant career on the cricket field. However, recently, he shared his views on the recently released film Adipurush and even got slammed by the irked Prabhas fans.

Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter handle, and while taking a jibe at Adipurush, the cricketer mocked Prabhas starrer with a Baahubali joke and wrote, “Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha.” For the unversed, Prabhas got a massive popularity as a pan-Indian actor after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

Check out the tweet here:

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha 😀 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

However, Virender Sehwag’s tweet didn’t go well with the netizens, and they started to troll the Indian cricketer. Irked fans took the comment section by storm to slam him. One wrote, “Today i understood that why dhoni avoid you in past.”

Another one commented, “Yar ek hafte baad bhi copied joke.”

“Aakhir aap bhi ye baath pe attention lena chahthe kya viru paji? Aapke stature ko bilkul suit nahi kartha maa kasam,” wrote a fan.

While one took a jibe at paid reviews and penned, “Bhut late ho gye aap… itne din paid tweet ka wait tha kya??” Another one commented, “@omraut dekho bhai…Veeru pa ji making fun of your work…PraBOSS is a KING man !!!”

Adipurush had a great opening in box office numbers, but slowly those numbers dipped, and the film saw a massive decrease in footfall at the theatres. What are your thoughts about Virender Sehwag’s review of the movie?

