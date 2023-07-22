In the realm of Bollywood, one superstar who has carved his own path to success is Akshay Kumar. Throughout the years, his popularity has skyrocketed, often leading fans to compare him to the esteemed Khans of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, on the personal front, his relationship with his wife Twinkle Khanna, has always been a topic of discussion. Obviously, for good reasons. They look gorgeous together and share a solid yet quirky bond with each other.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and talk about a moment when Akshay and his wife, Twinkle, appeared together, and Karan Johar orchestrated a playful competition between Akshay and the Khans.

While appearing in an episode of Koffee With Karan season five, Karan put Twinkle Khanna on the spot during the rapid-fire round and asked her, “What is it that Akshay Kumar has and the Khans of Bollywood don’t?” Upon hearing this, the former actress responded with a witty and hilarious answer that left both his husband and Karan feeling a bit embarrassed. Twinkle brazenly mentioned that Akshay has a few extra inches over the Khans. Karan, sipping his coffee, couldn’t help but glance towards Akshay’s cr*tch, only to be corrected by Twinkle, who clarified that she was referring to his shoe size and not what Karan had in mind.

In a lighthearted moment, she jokingly added, “Don’t look at his cr*tch. I meant his feet. You always have your mind in other people’s cr*tches. It’s his feet size – 12.” This amusing remark left Karan awkward while Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna erupted in laughter.

A few years ago, Twinkle even shared a hilarious snippet of the episode where fans had added special effects, causing the internet to burst with laughter. While sharing the hilarious video, she wrote, “My dear friend @karanjohar sent me this one, and we both cracked up. How did we get away with all this nonsense #OldIsGold.”

The episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khan was adored for their playful banter. Karan considers Twinkle as his closest friend and has openly expressed his affection for her on multiple occasions.

