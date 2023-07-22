Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is back with part 2 of his 2022 hit film The Kashmir Files. After garnering applause for showing the unseen side of the Hindu Genocide in Kashmir, he’s back to bring the voices of the people who have faced the harsh times in real life. After sharing the poster, he recently dropped the official trailer of his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, which will hit the OTT platform. Amid its announcement, the filmmaker was asked to make ‘Manipur files’ if he’s man enough. Here’s how he reacted.

Currently, the people of India are heartbroken over the violence that erupted in Manipur from last two months and especially the latest horrific incident that took place in the state. Who’s who of Bollywood have been expressing their anger on the same via their social media pages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all happened when Vivek Agnihotri Tweeted about the trailer of The Kashmir Files Unreported and wrote, “Indian judiciary stood and stands blind and mute to Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. It failed and still fails to ‘suo moto’ protect the #RightToLife of Kashmiri Hindus as promised in our constitution.” Reacting to the same, a user asked him to stop wasting time and make ‘The Manipur Files’ if he’s a man enough. He wrote, “Don’t waste time go and make a movie ‘Manipur Files’ if you are man enough.”

Giving an epic comeback, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Thanks for having so much faith in me. Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya?” Check it out below:

Thanks for having so much faith in me. Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya? https://t.co/35U9FMf32G — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 21, 2023

Earlier reacting to the Manipur incident, Vivek Agnihotri had written, “When a certain tribe was burning minister’s and IG police houses, shops, cars and homes… Congress kept quiet. That sinister design of the Congress must also be exposed and condemned. The evil side of US should also be exposed which has been funding a certain tribe and instigating them to commit violence against another tribe. Whoever is using one tribe against another is equally guilty. #Manipur #Manipur_Violence.”

When a certain tribe was burning minister’s and IG police houses, shops, cars and homes… Congress kept quiet. That sinister design of the Congress must also be exposed and condemned. The evil side of US should also be exposed which has been funding a certain tribe and… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s reply to the Twitter user? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi, for more updates!

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Indirectly Slammed Salman Khan For Calling Depression A Luxury: “People Confuse It With Being A Bit Sad”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News