The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher in the lead, has been in the news ever since it was announced. After releasing in March last year, it was mired in controversies and was labelled as propaganda by haters. Since then, its director Vivek Agnitori has been on a spree to bash and call out Bollywood’s actors and filmmakers for the camps and groups in the industry. Now joining his league is TKF’s leading actress Bhasha Sumbli, who has slammed the Hindi film industry for their ‘dumb stars’.

Bhasha rose to fame the rose with Sharda Pandit’s character. Her character is loosely based on the real-life story of Girija Tickoo, a Kashmiri woman, who was divided into two pieces alive. Apart from Kher and Bhasha, TKF also stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

During a latest interview, while talking about nepotism, Bhasha Sumbli said that the Hindi film industry prefers dumb people. She added that star isolate actors and make sure they don’t get work despite proving their mettle in the other films. She told PTI, “The audience is made to see some faces repeatedly, it is an example of nepotism. This is why you lose faith in talent. You feel if these people only have to go forward, then there’s no space for real talent to actually come (out). If there is some space then they have to make (that) space, for example Irrfan (Khan).”

She further said, “When I was not in films, I used to sit with my batchmates from the theatre in Bombay and say ‘Let me just get one chance then I will prove myself and get a lot of work.’ But, reality turned out to be something else. You don’t get work even after proving yourself. Why? Hindi film industry prefers dumber people to make the dumb people look better; the dumb majority of stars try to isolate actors who stand out because of their talent. it’s a very unfortunate state of affairs.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. The film drew mixed reactions from the audience, especially from the same community.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sumbli’s comment? Do let us know.

