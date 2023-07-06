A few hours back, Prabhas’ upcoming action drama Salaar teaser broke the internet as his massive fan base showed huge excitement as they have been waiting to see their favourite actor in an action avatar. Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE has a stellar star cast. Apart from Prabhas, it features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Now, it seems Vivek Agnihotri has some problems with action films and in his recent tweets, he indirectly took a dig at it and wrote his opinion. Scroll ahead to read more.

Vivek is one of the celebrated directors of Bollywood who did The Kashmir Files and is currently working on his next, The Vaccine War. However, apart from his creative aspects, Agnihotri is also known for being the motor mouth of Bollywood. He has often spoken about things that have created quite a stir on social media.

Now, hours after Prabhas starrer Salaar’s teaser released, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle, and in what seemed like a light bash at action films, he wrote his opinion without taking any names. He tweeted, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness.”

Vivek Agnihotri further continued, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent.”

However, very surprisingly, Vivek lauded Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and called it ‘extraordinary’ in his tweet. The tweet can be read as, “Extraordinary. Experiment. Innovation. Engineering. Execution. The world of extraordinary action cinema – @MissionFilm. I hope someday we build something like this instead of just building a star image.”

Extraordinary.

He even talked about how Bollywood has made action films in the past as well that had ‘great engineering and powerful stories’, like Sholay. Agnihotri further mentioned that now people believe the audience is dumb as they try to create ‘marketing hype and nonsense action with loud sound movies’.

Well, do you believe in Vivek Agnihotri’s opinion about action films? Have you watched Prabhas’ Salaar teaser? Let us know.

