Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the leading actress in Indian cinema. She is often regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world ever since she won the Miss World 1994 title. But did you know she was once accused of ‘encouraging men to ogle at women in swimsuits’ by a journalist? Scroll down to know more.

After Aishwarya won the title at the age of 21, she became quite popular. Her stunning looks, poise, and charisma captivated the world and marked the beginning of a remarkable career in the entertainment industry. In one of her interviews in the West at that time, Aishwarya was asked about the bikini round in the pageant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by The Indian Express, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the British TV show, ‘The Morning’ where she was asked by the host, “Whatever the reasons be, you are encouraging men to sit in front of television and ogling and look at the pretty bodies in swimsuits.”

Answering the question, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “I think this is the wrong way of thinking. A pageant like this does have a motto, it’s beauty with a purpose. You go on to become an ambassador, which helps to generate a lot of funds towards charity. These charitable organisations not only in this country but worldwide benefit. The gist is fun, but it has a purpose behind it. The evening would obviously be glamorous because it is entertainment, it is showbiz.”

Although she convinced the interviewer with her answer, the former beauty queen later said that wearing a bikini did not make her feel comfortable. At a press conference, she said, “After my pageant in 1994, the bikini round was cancelled in 1995. I had expressed it to the organisers even then that it was not naturally comfortable for some of us belonging to different nationalities to wear a bikini on the ramp. I wasn’t speaking solely for me but for a lot of girls from countries where the swimwear round was not necessary.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was released on 28 April 2023 worldwide. The film was helmed by Mani Ratnam and had a massive cast.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Accident Reports Are Fake? Superstar Looks Super Healthy During His Latest Spotting After A Source Rubbished Surgery Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News