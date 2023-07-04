There was something about Hindi cinema’s golden era that we can’t get enough of. From the heartwarming yet simple storylines, heartthrob actors and soulful music, we still can’t stop reminiscing about the 70s, 80s and 90s of Bollywood. In a recent interview, veteran actress Mumtaz opened up about Mehmood playing a pivotal role in her acting career and showed her reels to Dilip Kumar, who then agreed to work with her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dilip Saab passed away in 2021 and is survived by his wife Saira Banu. He is one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema and has done some incredible work, including films, Mughal-e-Azam, Saudagar and Naya Daur, to name a few.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mumtaz opened up about Mehmood helping her with her acting career and said, “I just want to say that Mehmood ji had a big hand in my success. Had he not recommended my name to Yusuf saab…Dilip Kumar …He took my reels to the star and showed them to him. He said, ‘there is this new girl and you must work with her..you have a double role in the film..’. So, Dilip Kumar was like ‘She is a beautiful, nice and tall girl. Theek hai, mai kaam kar lunga (Fine, I will work with her).”

The veteran actress added, “Had he not said all this to Dilip Kumar, then it would not have been possible for me…it would not have been in my destiny to work with a person like Dilip Kumar. How many people in this world are ready to do something for anyone, and go out of their way to do so?”

For those who don’t know, Mumtaz and Dilip Kumar worked in Ram Aur Shyam, Sadhu Aur Shaitaan and Ram Tere Kitne Naam together back in the day.

