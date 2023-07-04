Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been painting the town red with their romance and PDA. The couple, who has been together for quite some time now, has been making public appearances every now and then. Right from getting spotted on dinner and lunch dates to arriving together for Bollywood parties and other events, the lovebirds have been making the heads turn. However, now latest media reports suggest that the couple is all set take their relationship to the next level.

HR, who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, is currently co-parenting two sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex-wife. While former partners are not together but they have been doting parents as they often take some time out from their busy schedule to go on a vacation with them. Now we bring you a latest update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Zoom TV, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have finally decided to take the plunge and tie the knot. While what, when, where hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is being said that Roshans have given their nod to the new relationship and the couple is likely to get hitched soon. For the unversed, the Greek God has already introduced Saba to his family and they are quite fond of her. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is in love with Arslan Goni and the couple if often spotted on dates and vacations.

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to make an official announcement.

Well, this is not the first time, their marriage rumours have made headlines. In March this year, the same reports made news reacting to which Rakesh Roshan had told a portal that he isn’t aware of any such development.

Coming back, we shall wait and watch if there’s any truth to this gossip or they are mere rumours?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for further updates!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Offered To Be A Part Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” But Karan Johar Had A Reason Rejecting His Lucky Mascot [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News