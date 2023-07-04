Saif Ali Khan, the son of famous cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore once spoke about being a victim of nepotism, a term which has been a hot topic among people for the past few years, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2020. Saif is considered as royalty in Bollywood who gained his due as an actor much later in his career a few years back and shared his experience from the initial days of his career.

Saif’s career has seen a drastic change after he appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara and his portrayal in the role of Langra Tyagi. Scroll below to know what Saif said about nepotism.

A few years ago, in an interview with the New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Nepotism in Bollywood and how he, too, was a victim of it. He said, “Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody’s interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names, but somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him, take him in the movie. All that happens, and it has happened to me. There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favouritism and camps are different subjects.”

Saif Ali Khan continued, “More than ever, I am really happy to see so many kids from institutes coming to the foreground. People like Nawazuddin and Pankaj Tripathi, I have seen them become household names.”

In another interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif Ali Khan said, “Being the kind of person I am, the films that I have done, there has also been as sense of privilege and lack of privilege, and people coming up the hard way and people coming up the easy way, that’s always been the undercurrent, especially in an ensemble like this, with some of these NSD guys and film institute chaps.” He continued, “They’ve come up purely through talent, while some of us, frankly, have had doors opened for us by privilege of our birth and the parents we’ve had.”

Back in 2017, Saif Ali Khan landed in hot waters for his gig in an award show where he said, ‘nepotism rocks’, he then had write an open letter explaining his words, he wrote- “It’s not something that I wrote or something I believe in. It was a joke on ourselves, between Varun (Dhawan), Karan (Johar) and me. It was not supposed to be a big deal, but I realised at some point, that it might have offended Kangana (Ranaut). I called her and apologised personally. That should be the end of it. Everybody needs to take a chill pill and back off.”

He also told PTI, “Nepotism is a horrible thing. I am totally against nepotism. I have benefited from it for sure. Definitely, we have more opportunities than people who are not connected to movies. But how long can one survives depends on talent and hard work. There are so many people like Shah Rukh Khan who have survived without any conjunctions. For one star kid succeeding, there are fifty star kids which are failing.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, which received and has been still receiving a lot of backlash from the people.

