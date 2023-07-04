Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been receiving hate since the first teaser was in public. While the smartly cut trailer did a bit of damage control, it was useless as flaws got exposed when the film hit the big screen. Now, even Vindu Dara Singh has come out bashing the makers for mockery of a character like Hanuman.

For those who don’t know, after the film was released, several renowned Indian celebrities slammed the makers for hurting the sentiments of Indians by distorting the Indian epic like Ramayana. Even the ‘OG’ Ramayan actors, who were featured in Ramanand Sagar’s cult television show, expressed their displeasure over the making and dialogues of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the bandwagon in slamming the Adipurush makers is now Vindu Dara Singh, whose father – Dara Singh – nailed the character of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “Hanuman was powerful and always smiling. The actor (Devdatta Nage) doing the role can’t even talk in proper Hindi. They have made him into something else with the dialogues given to him. Maybe they were targeting the younger generation, who watch Marvel movies such as Thor. And they have failed terribly.”

Vindu Dara Singh further criticised Adipurush makers for making fun of legendary characters. He said, “Nobody ever can recreate what he did. He made history. We all try. But when we try we do it to our best of our capabilities and to the best of our knowledge of the mind. We don’t try to change it here. What they have done is shameful. They can’t touch my father’s legacy. Hanuman ki punch bhi nahi hai. They are not even close.”

Vindu feels the makers ruined a golden opportunity of making a memorable piece of work despite having a huge investment. “It’s very shameful to see what they have made. They should have named it something else. If they were planning to make Ramayana, then they should have stuck to the story. I don’t know if they were drugged out or what were they thinking? They had such a golden chance to make such a wonderful movie with such a huge budget, and they ruined it,” he shared.

What are your thoughts about Vindu Dara Singh’s comments on Adipurush? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Offered To Be A Part Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” But Karan Johar Had A Reason Rejecting His Lucky Mascot [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News