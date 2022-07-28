Sidharth Shukla left a void that can never be filled. The actor passed away in the most unfortunate circumstances on 2nd September 2021. It is said that Shehnaaz Gill was with him at the time of his death. Vindu Dara Singh is now opening up as Bigg Boss 16 is soon set to begin and speaking about how he no longer has the will to watch the Salman Khan hosted show.

Advertisement

As most know, Sidharth has achieved a lot in his life. He rose to immense fame with his portrayal in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak among others. His impressive acting chops even landed him a film alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. But no one imagined at he would leave us at the age of 40.

Advertisement

In a chat show hosted by Shardul Pandit, Vindu Dara Singh remember Sidharth Shukla and shared, “That’s the sad part that ever since Sidharth left, I don’t feel like watching Bigg Boss. I used to think that whenever there would be a season featuring winners, I would win. But then Sidharth came and I would think how can I defeat him? Nobody can defeat him.”

Vindu Dara Singh continued, “He was just amazing. He was like a machine. He spoke exactly what would take place. I could never recall things but he would remember everything. In my season, I fought with Bakhtiyaar, then someone made bad tea and I would nominate that person. I was like this, but Sidharth would not forget anything”

Just not that, Vindu also revealed that he has met Sidharth Shukla’s family and they often remember his late father. His mother has nothing but gratitude for all the people who shower love on Sid.

Well, we cannot deny that Bigg Boss will never be the same without Sidharth Shukla but as they say, the show must go on.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: From iPhone 13, Audi Mobile Coffee Maker To Marshall Speakers – Here’s What All Karan Johar’s Lavish Hamper Consists Of!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram