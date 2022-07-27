Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 16th season. While the official announcement is yet to be made, but a lot about the show has already surfaced. Right from Salman Khan’s fees for the season to the tentative list of potential contestants, the show trends on social media, just like every single time. The 15th season of Salman Khan’s, which didn’t live up to the expectations of the audience saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 had a great start but with time audience lost it interest and it slipped down on the TRP charts. The show never made it to the top position on the list during the entire season.

Advertisement

If you’re a Bigg Boss fan and were waiting for an update with bated breath then we’ve brought something exciting to you. A few pictures have surfaced on the web, and if the Instagram page is to be believed that they are Bigg Boss 16’s inside photos. Yes, you heard that right! A Bigg Boss fan page shared a few glimpses on Instagram and claimed it to be a theme of the new season.

Going by the leaked pictures, the 16th season of Bigg Boss might have an aqua theme with a mix of gold. The viral photos seem to be of the Bigg Boss house’s ceiling, hall, and of bedroom. The caption of the photo read, “Bb16 Aqua Theme 1st Look.” Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, we don’t know how true these photos are of Bigg Boss 16. But even if the aqua theme turns out to be true then we already can’t wait for the official photos to be dropped by the makers.

Earlier, we told you that Salman Khan hiked his fees by 3X and might charge around 1000 crore for the 16th season.

For more such updates about Bigg Boss 16, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Bashes Haters Comparing & Targeting Her After FIR On Ranveer Singh Over N*de Pictures: “I’ve Been Sl*t-Shamed, Given R*pe & Death Threats…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram