Paras Kalnawat On Choosing 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' Over 'Anupamaa': "I Wanted To Explore A Better Side Of Me"

After playing a dancer in the popular fictional show ‘Anupamaa’, actor Paras Kalnawat is not only making headlines for being part of the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, but also because of his sudden exit from the Rupali Ganguly led show. During a conversation with IANS, he commented on the allegation against him and how he feels being part of the dance reality show.

He said: ” When I signed ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, I wanted to speak to the makers. I wanted to speak to them about doing the show, but they were completely against me doing any shows for Colors. And they told me that I can’t do any other show which is on a competitive channel. But then I had to choose and I chose ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ because I wanted to explore a better side of me and I think there was nothing left for me in that show (‘Anupamaa‘) because my track has not been there since last one year now. And I’ve just been standing next to the other characters in the show. So, I wanted to come out of it.”

Paras Kalnawat added on the allegations of breaching the contract: “Contracts are being made by the producers. And I did not even know that anything like that was going to come out by Rajan sir (Rajan Shahi) and I spoke to him even before signing the contract. There was no breach of the contract because we were very politely told by the makers that if someone wants to leave, they can happily leave at any time. That’s what we were told.”

He showed his respect for the producer and said that he didn’t want to give any statement against them.

“I don’t want to put any quote on this because I respect Rajan Sir a lot and I respect the makers and the channel as well. So definitely, I would not want to quote anything on that. I will just be in shock whatever he has said and whatever he has done, I will still respect him and I’ll still stay with the love I have for him.”

Paras Kalnawat elaborated on his interest in dance and took formal training at the age of 17 at the Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute.

“I wanted to be an actor and if you think of being an actor, so dancing comes along, I had that thing in my head that I want to be an actor with a proper Bollywood style dance form and I have to learn everything. So I joined Terence Lewis academy, where I learned the basics, I did a three-month course where I learned different dance forms. Terence sir has been my guru since then and whenever I do any project, I inform him about it. He has been guiding me throughout acting and dancing both.”

He continued: “So when ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa‘ was offered to me I thought this is an opportunity and I have never been part of any such reality show, so I immediately said ‘yes’ to it. This is the first time I will be performing on the stage and facing the judges, I am really very excited about it.”

The actor, who made his debut in 2017 with ‘Meri Durga’, opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry and said: “It was back in 2017 When I got my first break for an established show called ‘Meri Durga’. That was my debut show. But before that I modelled, I walked ramps, and I was just learning bits and pieces of acting and dance. It was not easy for me to get into the industry. It took me three and a half years before my debut show. I used to audition every day. I used to travel from Chembur to Andheri and then Chembur to Bandra for my workout. So I used to travel a lot.

“I am a hard worker. So when I want to achieve something, I want that thing to happen at any cost. I participated in a modelling competition and later also in Lakme Fashion Week. After rounds of auditions in the production houses, I got my first show.”

If not an actor or dancer, what would he be: “I wanted to be a public servant,” he concluded.

