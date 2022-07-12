Sidharth Shukla’s sad demise came as such a shocker that it has been very difficult for his fans to deal with the grave loss. He was not just known for his work in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, but also for the role he did in Indian TV shows and Bollywood movies. On the occasion of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’s 8 year anniversary, several of his fans took to Insta and twitter to remember his work but looks like there was a part of the audience that was upset with the leading actress of the 2014 movie, Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania hit the theatres in July 2014 and enjoyed a successful run at the box office at that time. The movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan and featured actors like Varun Dhawan, Ashutosh Rana, and Sahil Vaid, apart from Sid and Alia. The movie narrated the story of a young woman named Kavya who falls in love with a sweet carefree boy while she is prepping up to get married to another man.

In the most recent turn of events, while most people were remembering Sidharth Shukla’s work in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a Twitter user by the name Evelin, shared her thoughts on a part of the cast not posting about Sidharth when he passed away in September last year.

Specifically focusing on Alia Bhatt, the tweet said, “The director of the movie “forgot” to mention his name one year in regards to the film’s anniversary, Alia Bhatt never said a word about him in September, still has not – so, when I see media posting videos of him with people who only care or don’t care at all that he is no+”

The director of the movie "forgot" to mention his name one year in regards to the film's anniversary, Alia Bhatt never said a word about him in September, still has not – so, when I see media posting videos of him with people who only care or don't care at all that he is no+ — 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻. (@evelinijaz) July 11, 2022

“Longer with us, I feel quite honestly feel nothing. And yea I know not everyone pays respect on social media, but she didn’t pay her respects in person either. And I only point that out cause Varun did, as a colleague, as someone who you shared laughs with, did work with”, they further added.

longer with us, I feel quite honestly feel nothing. And yea I know not everyone pays respect on social media, but she didn't pay her respects in person either. And I only point that out cause Varun did, as a colleague, as someone who you shared laughs with, did work with, — 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻. (@evelinijaz) July 11, 2022

The twitter thread further explained why they are not a fan of Alia Bhatt and continued, “you should. So, anyone who likes Alia, I’m sorry but I haven’t felt strongly about her since then. P.S. I only went to go watch HSKD 8 years ago was because that “Sidharth Shukla from Jhalak is in it””.

you should. So, anyone who likes Alia, I'm sorry but I haven't felt strongly about her since then. P.S. I only went to go watch HSKD 8 years ago was because that "Sidharth Shukla from Jhalak is in it" #SidharthShukla — 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻. (@evelinijaz) July 11, 2022

