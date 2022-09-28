The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri never leaves a chance to call out the Bollywood mafia and launch his attack on filmmaker Karan Johar. Time and again we have seen him targeting chat show ‘Koffee club’ boys who take ‘free hampers. Now in his latest interview, the filmmaker spoke at length about the show and also about Bollywood.

The TKF director in his latest conversation called the chat show bullsh*it while adding that it is being watched by media people and caters to high-end fashion people.

Vivek Agnihotri recently sat for a details interview with Brut India where he was asked if he will ever go to Koffee With Karan. Replying to the same he said, “It depends. I mean if the kind of show it is right now, definitely I won’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I am more than a middle-aged man now. I have two kids. So, s*x is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it is so artificial.”

Vivek Agnihotri further added, “I am very spiritual I am not such an s*x-centered person though I enjoy it with my wife. It’s not that my life revolves only around s*x and who’s ditching who and who’s sleeping around with who.” Adding “I think it’s a bulls*** programme also. What is it doing? Nobody relates to it. You’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just make each other happy and some channels are paying for it.”

Further, when he was further asked what made the show run for 7 seasons, Agnihotri concluded saying, “How many people are watching? You think it’s a niche. It is watched most by media people and celebs and all those. It is catering to that market. It is like very high-fashioned, high-ended niche, a boutique shop kind of thing. So it is not a popular show. Why is it on air? The day I am as powerful as Karan Johar maybe I will have 80 seasons not 7.”

Towards the end when asked what makes him call Karan Johar powerful, he ended by saying, “You have two big successful films and you have all the stars on your hotline.”

