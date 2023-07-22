Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance or Badshah of Bollywood, is widely known and appreciated for his wit and sense of humour. The Pathaan star knows how to deal with his haters and once jokingly admitted to getting FOMO if the abuses diminish even by a little. He is such a sport that he even educated his haters on how to abuse him properly in this viral video. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming actioner, Jawan, with Atlee and here’s a throwback to the time when SRK savagely roasted his online haters.

SRK has often landed in trouble with the ruling political party for expressing his opinions at times. He often silenced them all with his work, like when many actively protested his last film Pathaan and called for a boycott; it went on to break records at the box office. The loyalty of his fans towards him is unparalleled, and thanks to them, his comeback film became a huge success.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humour and charm can win over anyone, and this throwback video of him from AIB Podcast is proof of that. It has been once again going viral on Instagram and posted by SRK VIBE will make you fall in love with this man. In the initial part, he admits that he is self-obsessed and gets affected if the abuses even lessen a bit, thinking his stardom might have diminished.

Shah Rukh Khan, while admitting to his self-obsessed trait, then went to take a savage dig at his haters, asking them not to abuse him in capital letters on Twitter as it reduces the essence, and said, “They have reduced gaalis to nothing”. He begged them to do it the proper way, asking them to come up to him and say it directly whilst teaching them how to spell them correctly, as the slightest change distorts the entire feel. He said, “Double O se baat hi khatam ho jati hai… it becomes ‘shoot’.”

Check out the entire snippet of his hilarious appeal to his haters here:

On the professional front, after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to set the screens on fire with his Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and the film is set to release on September 7th.

