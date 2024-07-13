Kalki 2898 AD continues to enjoy its glorious run at the worldwide box office and has already gone well beyond 900 crores gross. Now, it is aiming to touch the 1000 crore milestone, but before it gets there, the film is surpassing several Indian biggies on the list of all-time grossers. Recently, it crossed the Indian lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and surprisingly, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to it.

Yesterday, the magnum opus completed a run of 16 days in theatres, and as per the latest update, it has earned a whopping 557.25 crores at the Indian box office. While getting up to this stage, the film surpassed the Indian lifetime collection of Pathaan and Animal. For those who don’t know, Pathaan did a business of 543.22 crores and Animal earned 554 crores. With such a collection, it has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Indian film at the Indian box office.

Amitabh Bachchan, who usually refrains from talking about the box office business of films, has surprisingly reacted to his Kalki 2898 AD crossing Pathaan’s Indian lifetime. Reacting to a report, he wrote, “quite amazing” on his X account. As soon as his post went viral, it garnered mixed reactions from the neutral netizens. However, this post has irked Shah Rukh Khan fans a big time.

Many Shah Rukh Khan fans called out Amitabh Bachchan and labeled him an “insecure actor” who is celebrating Pathaan’s defeat. One X user wrote, “Shame on You… SRK has always shown u Respect, but what u always show your insecurity.” Another wrote, “insecure actor, please SRK, don’t respect him.” One SRK fan said, “Jalan se kabhi kisi ka bhala nahi hua he… SRK se na kabhi koi bada tha… Na hoga. Even Rajesh Khanna.. Dilip sahab was bigger than you..”

Here’s the post:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post Amid Viral Videos Of Aishwarya Rai With Rekha & Alleged Family Issues At Ambani Wedding: “Nothing But Such A Fuss Made Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News