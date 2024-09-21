Industry is considered to be one of the most underrated shows on HBO. The drama, featuring riveting office politics, never fails to amaze the audience with its twists and turns. Since its premiere in 2020, the series has aired three seasons, with each installment surpassing the previous season’s viewership numbers.

The show’s third season finale is set to air soon, which raises an important question: Will Industry return for Season 4 on HBO? Well, here is everything we know so far.

Has Industry Been Renewed for Season 4 at HBO?

Fans of Industry can rejoice as the show has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO. The confirmation was made by the network over a week before the Season 3 finale. Speaking about the renewal, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said, “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf, and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry,” adding, “We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

The renewal comes after HBO revealed that Industry Season 3 was averaging 40% more viewership per episode than the previous installment. Particularly, the third episode of the season, titled ‘It’, amassed 370,000 cross-platform viewers as per Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery.

When will Industry Season 4 Release on HBO?

While HBO has not yet announced the official release date of Industry Season 4, considering the previous trend, it is expected to drop in the second half of 2026. There has been a gap of two years between each season of the series, with the last two seasons premiering in August 2022 and August 2024, respectively. Following the same timeline, we can expect Industry Season 4 to premiere in August 2026.

Who will Star in Industry Season 4?

The main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the next season, including Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham, Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane, Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Andrew Buchan as Felim Bichan, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, and Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens. Additionally, season 3 marked the addition of stars like Kit Harington, Fady Elsayed, and Gustav Lindh to the ensemble, so we might get to see some new faces in season 4 as well, based on its storyline.

