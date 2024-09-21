Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia with the original writing team of David Desola and Pedro Rivero, The Platform 2 is ready to dive deeper into the dystopian nightmare we were only scratching the surface of in the first movie. If you thought the whole food-descending platform situation was intense, wait until you see what’s next.

The Platform wasn’t just a Netflix hit—it snagged the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which pretty much secured its global streaming spot. Critics loved the blend of social commentary and brutal survival, so it’s no wonder a sequel is coming our way, promising even more to chew on (pun intended).

The Platform 2 Plot – What’s Cookin’?

The full plot is still kinda unrevealed, but Netflix gave us a taste with this one-liner: “A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law in The Platform, but can justice truly be enforced in hell? And who will enforce it?” Yeah, we’re getting real deep here. Sounds like the focus is shifting from just surviving to figuring out who’s pulling the strings in this messed-up world. Could The Platform 2 explore what happens when people try to change the system? Count on it to be a gnarly ride.

The first flick was all about class, greed, and survival of the fittest. This time, expect a deeper dive into whether the status quo can actually be changed. And don’t forget—the first film hinted at a bigger, scarier world beyond the prison. We’re definitely not just staying in the basement.

When’s The Platform 2 Dropping?

Circle your calendar for October 4, 2024. That’s when The Platform 2 hits Netflix, right in time for the spooky season. After a long wait, the streaming giant finally locked in the release date—and dropped a creepy trailer to go with it.

The Platform 2 Cast?

The cast lineup for The Platform 2 is as fresh as the chaos they’re about to dive into. Hovik Keuchkerian and Milena Smit are stepping into the spotlight, most likely as the unlucky ones navigating this nightmare. Also joining the party? Harry Potter alum Natalia Tena and Spanish actor Óscar Jaenada. While their roles are still a mystery, one thing’s for sure—survival isn’t going to be pretty.

The Platform 2 Trailer

The trailer for The Platform 2 dropped in July, and it’s got all the freaky vibes you’d expect. The teaser kicks off with a body being tossed down the prison’s infamous chute, followed by glimpses of prisoners fighting over scraps and some pretty grisly scenes.

Must Read: Harry Potter: Fred & George, James & Oliver Phelps, Return To The Wizarding World With This New Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News