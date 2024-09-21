Black Mirror never fails to impress the fans with its out-of-the-box themes and dark narrative. However, another thing that makes the show stand out is its stellar cast. Each season of Netflix’s dystopian thriller anthology series brings together an ensemble of established actors from the industry.

The previous season of the show featured big names like Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, and Michael Cera. Black Mirror Season 7 is going to be no different, as Netflix has confirmed the list of stars who will play the lead roles in the six episodes of the upcoming installment.

Netflix Confirms the Lead Cast of Black Mirror Season 7

On September 19th, Netflix announced that the following actors will star in various episodes of Black Mirror Season 7:

Awkwafina (Jackpot!)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Out of the above actors, Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Jimmy Simpson, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile will be making their second appearance on the show as they reprise their roles from the Season 4 opener USS Callister in the first-ever sequel episode of the series.

Black Mirror Season 7 Will Premiere in 2025

Five months after the release of Black Mirror Season 6, Netflix renewed the series for a seventh season in November 2023. The show is slated to release sometime in 2025. After an underwhelming response to the previous installment, creator Charlie Brooker has announced that Season 7 will go ‘back to basics.’ “We have evolved to a place where it’s kind of OG Black Mirror this season. So it’s all sci-fi, techno-dystopia,” said Brooker.

The creator further said that there will be a blend of different themes and emotions in the upcoming season. “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional,” Brooker added.

