When Salma Hayek's Billionaire Husband Had A Secret Love Child With Supermodel Linda Evangelista

Salma Hayek has been happily married to French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2008. That does not mean her marriage is without critics. Salma Hayek’s marriage to the 62-year-old French billionaire, the CEO of Kering, which owns luxury brands including Gucci and Alexander McQueen, has been dogged with rumours for years.

The rumours also include the relentless accusations of marrying for money (What’s wrong with that?) which Hayek was forced to defend multiple times.

However, none of the rumours came close to the accusation that her husband was having an affair with one of the world’s most beautiful women, Linda Evangelista, at the same time he began seeing Salma Hayek in 2006.

Just when Hayek thought things possibly couldn’t get any worse, reports emerged that her French billionaire husband had impregnated Linda Evangelista in 2006, who kept the paternity of the baby a secret for four years.

In 2011, reports emerged that Salma Hayek’s billionaire husband had a secret love child with Linda Evangelista while he was seeing Hayek in 2006. Evangelista kept her baby daddy’s name a secret to protect him from a scandal. She often claimed the baby’s father was a “New York architect ” in public.

However, in 2011, the secrets were revealed after she appeared in Manhattan Family Court to hash out a custody agreement with Pinault. She alleged that the French billionaire was not paying child support. E News reported that the pair had tried to hash out the custody agreement for a while.

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek got pregant with the french billionaire’s baby the same year

The publication also reported that Linda Evangelista got pregnant when Hayek was briefly separated from Pinault in early 2006. Then, in late 2006, Salma Hayek became pregnant with the French billionaire’s child, which means both women were carrying Pianults’ baby in the same year.

It is unclear if Hayek was aware of Peanuts’ love child. But the actress was on record saying that her husband has just three children: their child, who was conceived in 2006, and two kids from a previous marriage that ended in 2004.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Pinault said he had recognized his child with the supermodel since 2007 and he was totally integrated within the family. Pinault denied the allegation that he had not paid child support.

