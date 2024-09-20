During an appearance on The View, Cryer flat-out rejected the notion of bringing back the popular CBS comedy that was on air from 2003 to 2015.

When asked about the possibility of a reboot, Cryer was candid: “Oh gosh, oh gosh. Yeah, I don’t know how that happens.” He acknowledged that Sheen is doing better now, which is “wonderful,” but pointed out that they haven’t been in touch for a few years. Cryer also mentioned the fallout between Sheen and Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre, who was deeply affected by the rift. “That they have reconciled is really lovely,” Cryer added, referring to Sheen and Lorre’s renewed friendship after their dramatic split.

The drama behind the scenes is well-known. Sheen’s public feud with Lorre led to his firing from the show, causing a massive shakeup. Although Sheen and Lorre have patched things up while working together on Max’s Bookie, Cryer’s reservations remain.

Cryer’s hesitation stems from Sheen’s tumultuous end with the show. “Charlie was like the highest paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up,” Cryer said. While he expressed good wishes for Sheen’s health and happiness, Cryer is wary of jumping back into business with him. “I love him, I wish him the best… but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when The View co-host Ana Navarro joked about the reboot potentially demanding equal salaries for the cast, à la Friends. Cryer humorously responded, “There you go… that sounds fair.”

In short, while the idea of a Two and a Half Men reboot might be entertaining to fans, Cryer’s “no thanks” gives a clear picture of where he stands. The past drama and financial fiascos seem to be a hard no for revisiting the sitcom.

