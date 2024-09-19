Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been asked to pay $100 million after losing a default sexual assault judgment against a Michigan inmate. Over the last year, the rapper has been facing multiple lawsuits after being accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and sex trafficking.

Before his fall from grace, Diddy had a successful career as a record producer, rapper, and entrepreneur. By 2022, he had become the second-richest rapper in the world. However, his wealth has dwindled significantly after the controversies. Let’s take a look at Diddy’s net worth in 2024.

Diddy’s Net Worth in 2024

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Diddy’s net worth is $600 million. The rapper has lost around $400 million in the last two years, as he was reportedly a billionaire in 2022. Diddy started his career with an unpaid internship at Uptown Records and went on to found his own venture, Bad Boy Records, in 1993. He quickly rose to fame, developing stars like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige.

Diddy’s success as a producer helped him transition into a solo music career. His debut album, No Way Out (1997), achieved commercial success and earned him a Grammy Award. Beyond music, Diddy built a business empire by founding the Sean John clothing line in 1998. His biggest money-making venture was in the liquor business. In 2007, he teamed up with Diageo to promote Ciroc vodka, making it a huge success.

In 2013, he also co-bought DeLeon tequila. Between 2007 and 2023, Diddy made over $1 billion from his work with Diageo. Diddy also invested in Revolt TV, the Aquahydrate drink company, and was behind the MTV show Making the Band. He was regularly one of the highest-paid celebrities, earning $130 million in 2017 alone.

Diddy’s Wealth Plummeted After Sexual Assault Allegations

In 2022, Diddy was labeled a billionaire by Forbes and was named the second-richest rapper, only behind Jay-Z. However, in November 2023, his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape and physical and emotional abuse, after which multiple women came forward and shared similar horrific stories. This led to a number of lawsuits against Diddy, which also had a negative impact on his fortune.

By April 2024, the rapper’s net worth had plunged to $800 million. He has since lost another $200 million. With the court recently ordering him to pay $100 million, his wealth is further expected to drop in the upcoming months.

Must Read: Terrence Howard Blames Robert Downey Jr For Iron Man Replacement Drama And Salary Cut: “Will Pay You One-Eighth Of…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News