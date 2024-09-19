We’re talking about the bloody estuary death scene—the one where a good Samaritan tries to save Brody’s son, only to meet a gruesome end in the shark’s jaws. If you’re a die-hard fan, you probably know this infamous scene, which Spielberg wisely axed from the final cut.

So, what went down in the missing footage? The shark capsizes a boat, and as the man attempts to help, he ends up becoming the shark’s next meal. Spielberg filmed the scene with the guy being dragged through the water, gushing blood, with Brody’s horrified son watching. Dark stuff, right?

But the scene was too much—too violent and too gory—for the PG-rated thriller Spielberg was crafting. Including it would have clashed with the movie’s signature less-is-more tension and its careful balance between horror and adventure.

Fans got a glimpse of the cut scene years later in a behind-the-scenes documentary, but let’s face it—Spielberg made the right call. Jaws became a masterpiece by leaving the worst to our imaginations, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

Steven Spielberg’s Genius Trick: Why There’s So Little Red in Jaws

Steven Spielberg had one crucial request while filming Jaws: keep red out of the picture—literally. Spielberg didn’t want the color to dominate the sets so that when blood did appear, it would have maximum impact. This clever color-coding trick is part of what makes Jaws such a masterclass in tension.

In his biography Spielberg: The First Ten Years, the director revealed that he asked production designer Joe Alves to “please… don’t use too much red, allowing for the blood.” By limiting red’s presence, Spielberg ensured that moments of violence—like the infamous Alex Kintner attack—would stand out and feel even more shocking.

Spielberg did make a few deliberate exceptions, though. Alex Kintner’s red swimming shorts? Pure foreshadowing. The red wine Martin Brody pours himself at dinner? Symbolism. These splashes of red aren’t just color choices—they’re narrative tools that Spielberg wields with precision.

By controlling color, Spielberg crafted a movie that isn’t just thrilling—it’s visually iconic.

