According to Howard, the Marvel Studios cash cow didn’t come cheap for everyone involved.

Let’s rewind to the early days of Iron Man. Marvel had their sights set on a different star for the role of Tony Stark. But guess what? Downey Jr. swooped in after the casting team had made their picks, battling the studio’s initial reluctance. Still, he made the cut, and the rest is cinematic history.

Now, Howard’s side of the story is where things get juicy. As the original Rhodey, Howard was making bank—reportedly between $3.5 and $4.5 million, making him the highest-paid star of the film. The deal came with a promise: if Iron Man 2 happened, he’d be back as War Machine with an extra $5 million on the table. Sounds sweet, right?

But the sequel wasn’t as smooth as the first film’s armor. When Iron Man became a mega hit and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Howard’s ride hit a bump. According to Howard, his role in Iron Man 2 was drastically reduced, and so was his paycheck. Instead of the $8 million he was expecting, Marvel was only willing to cough up $1 million.

Here’s where the plot thickens. Howard, feeling the sting of betrayal, reached out to Downey Jr. He made no fewer than 38 calls—yep, you read that right—desperate for a favor. “I called Robby and was like, ‘Look, man . . .’ Leaving messages with his assistants, called him at least 17 times that day and 21 the next and finally left a message saying, ‘Look, man, I need the help that I gave you’. Never heard from him,” Howard recounted to Rolling Stone in 2015.

Howard claimed that Downey Jr. got a big slice of the Marvel pie, leaving him with crumbs. “And guess who got the millions I was supposed to get? He got the whole franchise, so I’ve actually given him $100 million, which ends up being a $100 million loss for me from me trying to look after somebody, but, you know, to this day I would do the same thing. It’s just my nature,” Howard added.

The drama doesn’t end there. In another chat with Andy Cohen, Howard spilled more tea, saying, “It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one, took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out.” He claimed Marvel offered him “one-eighth of what we contractually had for you” because they believed Iron Man 2 would succeed without him. Howard’s pleas for help? Ghosted for three months.

Downey Jr., on his end, has denied these claims, insisting he had zero say in the salary cuts. So, as the Marvel Universe expands, the fallout from Howard’s role continues to simmer behind the scenes. And while Iron Man soared, Howard’s Hollywood journey took a rocky turn.

Terrence Howard’s Post-Marvel Takeover: From Empire to Retirement Rumors

So, what’s Terrence Howard been cooking up since ditching the War Machine suit? Well, he’s been busy owning the post-Marvel scene. Far from vanishing, Howard’s been making serious moves across the screen.

After Iron Man, Howard didn’t just chill—he jumped into a bunch of cool projects. He lent his voice to the magical The Princess and the Frog, took flight in Red Tails, and shared the screen with Bill Murray in St. Vincent. On TV, he rocked Law & Order: LA, Empire, and Wayward Pines. And let’s not forget Empire—that show was a monster hit, turning Howard and co-star Taraji P. Henson into major stars.

But here’s the twist: Howard’s been talking about retirement. He hinted at it back in 2019 but kept popping up in new gigs. By December 2022, he was like, “I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.” Looks like Terrence is ready to step off the stage and let the fresh talent take the spotlight.

Must Read: The Notebook: Director Nick Cassavetes Insulted Ryan Gosling During Audition, Saying, “The Fact That You Have No Natural Leading…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News