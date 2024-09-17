Disgraced media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly arrested in New York City on Monday, September 16, 2024. He was detained following a grand jury indictment. The charges against Diddy, accused of s*xual abuse and trafficking, have yet to be disclosed.

The indictment comes nearly a year after Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a civil s*xual abuse lawsuit. The legal filing prompted multiple people to proceed with similar allegations against Diddy. The allegations resulted in Department of Homeland Security agents conducting the raids on March 25 at Diddy’s multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles and Miami home. Let’s look at three grave allegations against Diddy amid the mounting civil lawsuits.

Singer Cassandra Venture filed a lawsuit in November 2023.

Last year, Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, accused him of s*x trafficking and years of physical and s*xual abuse in a civil lawsuit that was settled days later for an undisclosed sum.

Diddy’s representatives denied the allegations and called him an “innocent man.” However, he changed his tune after CNN published hotel surveillance footage in May 2024 that showed him physically assaulting and kicking Cassie in 2016. Diddy posted an apology video to social media saying he sought professional help for his ‘inexcusable” behavior.

Shortly after Diddy settled the Cassiie lawsuit in November 2023, two women accused the music mogul of r*pe and abuse in a separate lawsuit the same month. The allegations sparked an investigation.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’s lawsuit

Three months after multiple women accused the media mogul of abuse, one of his former employees, producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of s*xual assault. Jones also alleged Diddy was a ringleader of a “widespread and dangerous criminal s*x trafficking organization.” Diddy has maintained his innocence.

Dawn Richard lawsuit

Earlier this month, original Danity Kane member Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of harassment and sexual abuse. Richard said the abuse began when she participated in his 2004 series Making The Band. Richard also alleged she saw Diddy throw his former girlfriend Cassie against a wall before physically assaulting her at his home in Los Angeles.

