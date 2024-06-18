The music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has returned his keys to New York City following a request from Mayor Eric Adams. This came after the rapper was charged with multiple allegations of s*xual and physical abuse from former girlfriends and other people.

As per CNN, Adams expressed his concerns and shared he’s “deeply disturbed” about Combs’ surveillance footage where he was seen assaulting his ex, Cassie. As a result, a committee recommended nullifying and rescinding the rapper’s key. In the letter, the 63-year-old mayor wrote, “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.” CNN confirmed with City Hall that Combs’ key was returned to NYC on June 10.

Back in September 2023, Adams awarded Combs the key to NYC during a Times Square ceremony. During a press release, the mayor presented the honour. He said, “beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement.” The recognition coincided with the launch of Combs’ The Love Album- Off the Grid project, acknowledging “his contributions to music, business, and philanthropy.” Adams said then, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” as per Associated Press.

After receiving the key, Combs said in a statement, “Receiving the key to the city of New York, the very city that moulded me, is an honour and incredible moment in my life … To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me. Thank you for recognising my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

But before Adams revealed he was planning to revoke Combs’ key to the city, the rapper apologised for the footage of Cassie’s assault in a now-deleted Instagram video captioned, “I’m truly sorry.” In the clip, Combs said, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behaviour in that video is inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

He continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went, and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man. Each and every day.” The Bad Boy Records founder concluded his confession by stating that he is not “asking for forgiveness” and again apologised, adding, “truly sorry.”

Must Read: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office (Worldwide): Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s Film Is On A Roll, Crosses $200 Million Milestone During Its 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News