It seems the viewers are not so much into the psychological horrors as, after Trap, James McAvoy’s Speak No Evil is not getting too much of an overwhelming response at the box office. However, it has still managed to reach a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

James McAvoy has done quite a few psychological dramas, including Split and Glass. Both the films were by the celebrated filmmaker M Night Shyamalan. The Scottish actor is best known for playing a younger Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series. He has been praised for his portrayal in the lead role of this latest movie, and overall, the horror flick has also received positive reviews from the critics.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy in the lead role, collected a solid $9.3 million on its debut weekend at the international box office. This included $1.8 million from the United Kingdom’s box office and $0.8 million in Mexico and Spain. According to media reports, it was made on an estimated production budget of $15 million.

The Numbers claim that Speak No Evil has collected 1.4 times the film’s production budget on its opening weekend. At the domestic box office, the film has done a decent job and grabbed the #2 spot by earning $11.5 million on its debut weekend, including the $1.3 million from Thursday previews. Adding the $9.3 million international cume to its domestic gross, its global collections are $20.81 million.

Speak No Evil by James Watkins has already collected 34.53% more of its production budget.

More about the Movie –

It revolves around the story of an American family who were invited to stay at a remote farmhouse of a British couple for the weekend. Things take a drastic turn when the hosts begin to test their limits and are immensely serious about it. James McAvoy-led Speak No Evil was released in the theatres on September 13.

