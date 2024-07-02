Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is father to seven kids: Quincy Justin, Christina Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love Sean whom he shares with four different women. Despite Diddy having never been married, he was raised by his mom after his father was killed in 1972. The rapper grew up to become an exceptional student and leader at Howard University, where he majored in business administration before leaving to pursue a career at Uptown Records in the early 1990s.

Ever since then, Diddy has released several albums, founded his own record label, Bad Boy Records, and played a significant role in launching the careers of artists like Mariah Carey. He has also appeared in more than a dozen films and TV shows. Throughout his career, the hip-hop mogul has been known by various nicknames, including Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Puff Daddy.

Currently, Diddy is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. In March 2024, federal agents raided his Los Angeles home as part of an ongoing investigation. Although Diddy was not present during the raid, his sons Justin and Christian were seen handcuffed outside the Beverly Hills mansion. In early April 2024, a woman filed a complaint accusing Christian of sexually assaulting her while she was working on Diddy’s yacht, placing him at the centre of new allegations.

Here’s everything you need to know about Diddy’s kids.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Born on June 4, 1991, in New York City, Quincy Taylor Brown was named after his godfather, Quincy Jones. His biological parents are model Kim Porter and record producer Al B. Sure!. When Quincy was three, Porter started dating Diddy, who later adopted him. The couple has four more children together.

Quincy is an actor, singer, and model and credits his spirits to his father. Over the years, the rapper has dropped more than 10 singles, including Friends First with French Montana and Blue Dot. He also works in managing and developing fresh talent, beginning with his twin sisters, D’Lila and Jessie, as they both were featured in his 2022 music video Face Off. Apart from his career as a model and artist, he has starred in films like Brotherly Love, We the Party, and The Holiday Calendar. Quincy has also played in the musical drama Star on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Family Legacy.

Justin Combs

Diddy shares Justin Combs with fashion designer and stylist Misa Hylton. He was born in 1993 and gained immense popularity in 2008 when he starred on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 with his father. He attended the University of California, Los Angeles, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, and played on a scholarship for the UCLA Bruins football team. Like his brother, Justin also starred in season three of Power Book II: Ghost and hosted a 2021 TV series, Respectfully Justin.

Christian Combs

Diddy and Porter’s first biological child, Christian, was born in 1998, soon after the couple started dating. Christian is a musical artist, popularly known as King Combs, who began his music career after finishing high school. He has also collaborated with his brother Quincy on the song Options. Back in 2022, Christina expressed that he had always wanted to be a performer and had begun mixing rap and R&B styles to make his own sound.

His popular hit, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, featuring Kodak Black, earned him widespread recognition, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart. However, in 2024, a woman accused Christian of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and infliction of emotional distress in a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Chance Combs

Diddy welcomed another child, a daughter, Chance, in 2006 with a businesswoman, Sarah Chapman, with whom he had been friends for years. When Chance was born, Porter felt Diddy had betrayed her in their long-term relationship, eventually prompting her to end things with the rapper.

Chance actively helps those who need it. During the pandemic, she joined her sisters D’Lila and Jessie to donate customised beauty and skincare products to Alexandria House in Los Angeles. She has also explored her career in modelling, but her interest lies in acting. Her biggest inspiration is Zendaya, with whom she “really wants to work in the future.”

D’Lila and Jessie Combs

Diddy and Poter welcomed D’Lila and Jessie within five months after Chance was born. Although the couple ended things, they raised the twins alongside their sister, Chance.

Love Sean Combs

Diddy welcomed his seventh daughter, Love, in 2022 with cybersecurity professional, industrial specialist, and model Dana Tran.

