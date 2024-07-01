MaXXXine: Release Date & How To Watch The Third Installment In The X Franchise

Maxine Minx is back to pursue her Hollywood dreams, but little does she know that another serial killer awaits her. This is the premise of MaXXXine, the third instalment in the X franchise, which is all set to hit the screens soon.

The slasher film is a direct sequel to X (2022), which followed Maxine, an aspiring adult actress, as she was hunted by a serial killer in rural Texas. Its prequel, Pearl, was also released in 2022, and both films became box-office successes.

How to Watch MaXXXine? Release Date Explored

MaXXXine is going to be released in theaters on Friday, July 5th, 2024. The film will be shown exclusively in cinemas, so the big screen is your only option if you want to watch the film in the upcoming days. The R-rated film has a runtime of 1 hour and 44 minutes. Meanwhile, the streaming release date and platform for MaXXXine are yet to be announced.

What is MaXXXine About?

In MaXXXine, Maxine Minx is trying to move on from her dark past, as she shifts to Los Angeles in the 1980s to make a career in Hollywood. But as soon as she gets her big break, she realises that it is not as easy to get rid of her past as she thought.

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past,” reads the film’s official synopsis. Checkout the movie’s trailer below:

Who Stars in MaXXXine?

Mia Goth reprises her role as Maxine Minx after impressing the audience and critics with her act in the earlier films of the franchise. She is joined by a fresh set of cast, including Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender, a filmmaker; Lily Collins as Molly Bennett, an actress; Moses Sumney as Leon; Michelle Monaghan as Detective Williams; and Bobby Cannavale as Detective Torres.

The cast also includes Halsey as Tabby Martin, a porn star; Giancarlo Esposito as Teddy Knight, an adult film industry agent; Kevin Bacon as John Labat, a private investigator, Chloe Farnworth as Amber, another porn star and friend of Maxine, and Simon Prast as Ernest Miller, a televangelist. Like X and Pearl, MaXXXine is also written and directed by Ti West. The film is being distributed by A24.

