American actor Charlie Sheen is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. While he has appeared in several films and TV series, he has often managed to grab the attention with his controversial remarks. He once blasted his ex-wife Denise Richards on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Wall Street actor and his former wife, Denise, have had a tumultuous relationship. Reports claimed that the Wild Things actress took her (now ex) husband to court in 2005 due to “irreconcilable differences,” all in an effort to protect their daughters.

The feud between Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards seemed never-ending at one point. In 2015, which was eight years after their divorce, Charlie Sheen chose to celebrate Father’s Day by venting his frustrations about Richards in a series of now-deleted tweets. These messages included references to his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the Two and a Half Men actor tweeted, “Brooke M is a s*xy [rock] star whom I adore; D Richards is a heretic washed up piglet Shame pile. Happy Father’s Day!!!” A few hours later, Sheen posted an additional message, this time addressing an “open letter to the media,” where he strongly criticized Richards, referring to her as the “shakedown piece of sh*t [douche face] & worst mom alive!”

Charlie Sheen then added, “I have paid that Klay-Vinnik leaky diaper over 30 Mil and she calls me a [deadbeat dad]! See u in court you evil terrorist sack of landfill [trash]. B*tch couldn’t act hot in a fire or wet in a pool.”

Sheen shares two daughters with Denise Richards, who initiated their divorce proceedings in 2005. Their relationship has been marked by ongoing conflicts. The actor was previously married to Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2010, and they have twin sons together. Additionally, Sheen has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.

