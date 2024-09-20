Back in The Avengers, Thanos first appeared with Damion Poitier. Fast forward to Guardians of the Galaxy, and bam—Thanos is now Josh Brolin! So, why the switch?

No backstage drama here. Joss Whedon needed a quick, ominous cameo when The Avengers was in the works. Poitier fit the bill perfectly for that brief but creepy appearance. Poitier was perfect for the job at the time. But as Thanos’ role evolved into a major player, Marvel Studios wanted a more dynamic portrayal. Enter Brolin, whose motion capture skills brought a new level of depth to the character.

By Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos had a fresh look. Poitier’s Thanos had a deep purple hue with glowing blue eyes. Brolin’s version? Lighter and less flashy. This makeover wasn’t just for kicks—it helped make Thanos feel more relatable and intense, even if he was still a ruthless cosmic villain.

The change in appearance helped connect Thanos with the audience on a deeper level. In Infinity War and Endgame, Brolin’s Thanos revealed deep motivations, which made him a legit top-tier villain.

Poitier’s Thanos might’ve been a quick but key part of the MCU’s early days. After his stint, Poitier moved on to other roles, like in Captain America: Civil War. Meanwhile, thanks to his intense and layered performance, Brolin’s Thanos became the face of a saga-ending showdown.

In the grand MCU narrative, the recast was all about leveling up Thanos from a teaser to a titan of terror. The face change might have flown under the radar, but it was a crucial move in crafting one of Marvel’s most iconic villains.

How Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Makes Thanos’s Chilling Line Hit Harder

Big news: Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom is set to reframe one of Thanos’s most chilling lines. Remember when Thanos told Iron Man, “When I’m done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you”? That line was a gut-punch after Iron Man’s ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. But now, with Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, that line is about to get a whole new layer.

Thanos’s line was a nod to Tony Stark’s defiant stand against cosmic chaos. Fast forward to Doom’s debut, and the Avengers will be grappling with the same face they once admired now turned villainous. Imagine the Avengers trying to reconcile their old hero with the new big bad, who just so happens to be the same actor.

This twist deepens the complexity of the Avengers’ struggle and adds a fascinating twist to the Mad Titan’s memorable words. As Downey Jr. takes on Doom, expect Thanos’s old line to resonate differently, blending past heroism with new villainy.

