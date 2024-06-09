Jon Cryer called out his “Pretty in Pink” costar, Andrew McCarthy, over being obnoxious while filming the 1986 classic rom-com “Pretty in Pink.”

Jon Cryer, 59, starred in “Pretty in Pink” alongside Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy. The Two and a Half Men star recently participated in Andrew McCarthy’s documentary, “BRATS,” and opened up about his experience shooting with the 1980s heartthrob.

The documentary focuses on a group of actors dubbed the “Brat Pack” in a 1985 New York Magazine article. “Brat Pack” was a term of endearment used to describe young Hollywood stars in the 1980s who made coming-of-age films.

The documentary recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. During a Q&A session after the premiere, Jon Cryer got candid about what he thought of McCarthy when they starred together in the 1986 romantic comedy.

Jon Cryer called out McCarthy, saying he was a “d*ck” on the set. Cryer recalled, “When we had done Pretty in Pink together, we did not get along because he was a d*ck.”

In response, McCarthy, who was on stage during a Q&A session, confessed he was obnoxious while filming the movie. However, Demi Moore, who was also featured in the Brats documentary, jumped to McCarthy’s defense, saying, “Well, I didn’t think he was a d*ck.” Moore and McCarthy starred together in St. Elmo’s Fire.

Responding to Moore’s defense, Jon Cryer quipped, “Well, he wasn’t a d— to you.”

Cryer says Andrew McCarthy apologized for his behavior

John Cryer went on to reveal that after not getting along for a few decades, they buried the hatchet in a greenroom at The View in 2012.

Cryer said McCarthy apologized for his behavior on the Pretty In Pink set. “It was lovely because, within a moment, it was just so clear that we were teenagers, and that does not, in no way, define who we are now, and it was just so lovely. It was immediately warm,” Cryer said.

