As you eagerly wait for the Harry Potter reboot TV series, get ready to revisit the wizarding world with two OG cast members in another show! The twins’ duo of James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred Weasley and George Weasley in the film series, are getting their own Harry Potter-themed reality show.

Titled Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, the series is a baking competition that will premiere on Food Network later this year. James and Oliver will host the show, and other Harry Potter cast members will be special guests.

James and Oliver Phelps to Host Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Food Network’s Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will feature bakers and pastry chefs who will prepare Harry Potter-themed baked goods. James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will co-host the series, with chefs Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef judging the competition. The series was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England, where all eight Potter films were shot as well, so get ready for a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Audiences will be able to spot some memorable locations in the show, including Platform 9 ¾, the Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the Gringotts Wizarding Bank. To further add to the excitement, some other Harry Potter alums will make guest appearances on the show, including Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley; Evanna Lynch who starred as Luna Lovegood; and Warwick Davis, who played various characters such as goblin Griphook and Professor Flitwick.

Some of the iconic wizarding scenes will be recreated as edible dishes in the competition, like Harry and Ron’s flying car sequence and the magical Phoenix. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will debut on Food Network in November this year. Check out a sneak peek of the show below:

As per the show’s official description by Food Network, “Viewers and legions of Potter fans are going to have an extra special holiday season as this new series blends legendary storytelling and fantastical edible creations in a never-before-seen competition that will have audiences at the edge of their seats.”

