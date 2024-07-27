Following the exciting announcement that the wizarding world of Hogwarts is reopening its doors again, the fans of Harry Potter are head over heels. Although not much has been revealed about the Harry Potter series, fans are speculating if the reboot series will bring back its original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

Sadly, Radcliffe won’t be returning for the upcoming series as he confirmed during an interview with E News stating, “I don’t think so. I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”

Before that, he told ComicBook.com, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

As for Ron, Grint said during an interview with GQ Magazine UK that he’d really like to see if Harry Potter is adapted into a TV show. He added, “I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron. It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”

It’s pretty clear now that the original cast who played the lead roles in the eight movies are not reprising their roles, given they’ve grown up and the TV adaptation will feature all the books by JK Rowling.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter series is announced to have seven seasons, as every season will cover each Harry Potter book. Moreover, Rowling is confirmed to be involved in the creative direction alongside Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. The show is expected to be on air in 2026.

