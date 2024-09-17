In 2022, Netflix came up with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a dramatic retelling of the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The limited series broke streaming records and was turned into a true crime anthology show. As the show awaits the release of its second season, which will follow the horrific murders by Lyle and Erik Menendez, the makers have already confirmed a third season of the series, announcing that it will be based on notorious serial killer Ed Gein.

Netflix’s Monster Season 3 Will Showcase the Crimes of Ed Gein

The co-creator of the series, Ryan Murphy, recently attended a promotional event for Monster Season 2 in Los Angeles, where he confirmed the development of a third season, featuring Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein. Gein was a serial killer in Wisconsin, whose crimes came to the public light in the 1950s when it was revealed that he not only killed multiple people but also dug up graves to create household items from human organs. His gruesome crimes have inspired several film characters in the past, including Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates in Psycho.

Charlie Hunnam will be playing the lead role in the Netflix show. The actor was last seen as Kai in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. He is also known for playing Nathan Maloney in Channel 4’s Queer as Folk and Lin Ford in Apple TV+’s Shantaram.

Charlie Hunnam is starring as the lead in another upcoming crime drama as well: Prime Video’s Criminal. Each season of Monster follows a different real-life serial killer. The first season starred Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, along with Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and Niecy Nash, who won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The show reached the number one spot on Netflix within a week of its release in September 2022 and is currently the third most-watched show on the streaming platform.

The second season, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, follows two brothers who killed their parents in 1989. The season stars Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menéndez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 19th.

