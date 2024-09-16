Joey King starrer Uglies has begun streaming on Netflix and is being liked by the audience for its engaging story and futuristic visuals. Based on Scott Westerfeld’s eponymous novel, the film is set in a future where, at age 16, everyone has to get surgery to become pretty.

The story of the Joey King starrer follows Tally Youngblood, who, at first, can’t wait to become pretty, but she soon learns there’s a darker side to the surgery. After an action-packed adventure, Uglies ends on an ambiguous note, confusing audiences.

What Happened to Tally After the Surgery?

Talking about the Joey King starrer plot, Tally becomes friends with Shay, who doesn’t want the surgery, and tells her about the Smoke, where people live without getting the operation. In the Smoke, Tally meets David and his parents, who used to work for the city. They reveal the truth about the surgery: it creates brain lesions that make people lose their individuality and become easily controlled. This shocks Tally, who starts to rethink her desire to become pretty.

Tally’s situation becomes more complicated when Dr. Cable, the leader of Special Circumstances, forces her to go to the Smoke and find Shay. Cable tells Tally that the Smoke threatens the city, but it’s a lie. When Tally realizes the truth about the city’s control over people, she tries to destroy the tracking locket Dr. Cable gave her. Unfortunately, burning it activates a signal that leads Cable and her soldiers to the Smoke.

Cable captures the Smokies, including Shay, and forces Shay to undergo the surgery. Tally and David try to save them, but it’s too late to stop Shay from becoming pretty. Shay, now thoroughly brainwashed, refuses to take the cure that David’s mother has been working on. Tally then makes a brave decision. Since Shay would not take the cure, Tally volunteers to get the surgery herself and be the first to test if the treatment works.

She hopes that if the cure can bring her back to her old self, it will help convince others to resist the city’s control. The movie ends with Tally waking up as pretty. But she leaves a sign – a scar on her hand – that shows she still remembers who she is. Her friend Peris, who was turned into a mighty ‘special,’ falls into the water during a fight and disappears. His fate is left unclear, but it’s hinted that he might survive. The ending sets the scene for a potential sequel, as more books are in Scott Westerfeld’s Uglies novel series.

