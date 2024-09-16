Another exciting season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris has ended after a heavy dose of drama, romance, comedy, and fashion. The fourth season not only introduced a new love interest for Emily but also moved her out of France for the first time. By the end of the ten episodes, Emily had a tough choice to make, both personally and professionally. Meanwhile, Gabriel also has a lot on his platter as he embarks on a journey to win Emily back. If you can’t get over Emily in Paris Season 4 finale, here is its ending explained for you.

Is Emily Moving to Rome?

In the final sequence of the season of Emily In Paris 4, we see Emily about to change her Instagram handle name from Emily ‘in Paris,’ as she is going to spend the next few months in Rome. With Agence Grateau striking a deal to represent Marcello’s family business, Sylvie feels the need for an office in Italy and appoints Emily as the office supervisor. Emily, who has a flourishing life in France, is reluctant to accept the offer but eventually agrees since she now has a special reason to stay in Rome: Marcello. As she decides to move on from Gabriel after the Camille drama and the betrayal by Geneviève, Emily chooses to give her relationship with Marcello a chance. And while she has gotten an apartment in Rome and is enjoying her Vespa rides with Marcello, the move is temporary. Our favorite marketing executive will likely return to Paris next season.

Will Gabriel and Emily Get Back Together?

Talking further about the dynamics between Emily and Gabriel in Emily In Paris 4, the on-and-off relationship between Gabriel and Emily continues, as just when we thought that the whole fiasco with Alfie and Camille was over, Geneviève entered the scene. While Sylvie’s husband’s daughter pretends to be Emily’s friend, she betrays her and tells her that Gabriel does not want to see her face anymore.

After another misunderstanding, Gabriel and Emily part ways. As Emily believes Gabriel is moving on with Geneviève, she, too, decides to let go of her feelings for him. The chef, however, realizes Emily’s importance in his life after his restaurant gets a Michelin star. He clarifies to Geneviève that he only sees her as a friend.

After some persuasion by Alfie, Gabriel decides to visit Rome and win over Emily again. This means we are not getting rid of the love triangles in the show anytime soon, as Marcello is already in the picture. Once again, Emily will eventually have to choose who she wants to be with.

