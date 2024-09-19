This week, we’ve picked just two movies for the big screen: Yudhra, a Bollywood action thriller, and Transformers One, an animated sci-fi adventure that delves into the Transformers’ history. On the OTT front, there’s a longer list to check out. Highlights include The Penguin on Jio Cinema, Thangalaan on Netflix, and Agatha All Along on Disney+ Hotstar. For the complete list, scroll down.

On the Big Screen

Transformers One – Animated – (English)

The film delves into the history of the Autobots and Decepticons by following the journey of Orion Pax and D-16, two cogless miner robots, as they and others embark on a quest for the Matrix of Leadership.

Yudhra (Hindi)

Siddhant Chaturvedi portrays a man grappling with anger issues as he faces off against a formidable drug mafia.

On OTT

Disney Plus Hotstar

Agatha All Along (English)

Agatha All Along, a spinoff of WandaVision, follows antagonist Agatha Harkness as she breaks free from the spell Wanda cast on her at the end of WandaVision. After years trapped in Westview, Agatha assembles a coven of witches, including characters played by Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone, to regain her powers. The series explores Agatha’s quest to walk the Witch’s Road.

Unprisoned – Season 2 (English)

The duo of Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo portrays a father and daughter reconnecting after the father is released from prison. The second season focuses on Addressing and overcoming the pattern of trauma.

The Judge from Hell (Korean)

A stunning judge hides a dark secret—she’s a demon tasked with killing those who lead others to their deaths without remorse, sending them to Hell. One day, she meets a sharp-minded detective with a gentle demeanor, yet he harbors hidden pain.

The Mystery of Moksha Island (Telugu)

The series centers on Moksha Island, owned by Dr. Vishwak Sen, who invites a group of his heirs to claim their inheritance. However, once on the island, the heirs start dying mysteriously, and suspicion mounts among the survivors, who fear that one among them may be the culprit.

Jio Cinema

The Penguin (English)

Although The Penguin is set within the DC universe, it is important to note that Batman will not make an appearance. The series focuses exclusively on the character of The Penguin, delving into his ascent to power within the criminal underworld.

Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai (Hindi)

Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai shows a scammer attempting to take possession of an elderly person’s home fraudulently.

Netflix

Thangalaan (Tamil)

Set in a bygone era, this gripping adventure follows Thangalaan as he confronts exploitation, natural dangers, and eerie mythological forces in his quest for gold, blending historical events with magical realism.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 – Reality Show – (Hindi)

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. The show blends humorous sketches with lively interviews, featuring prominent Bollywood celebrities as special guests.

Twilight of the Gods – Animated series – (English)

This story follows Sigrid, a giant’s child, whose wedding day is shattered by a catastrophic event. Fueled by a desire for revenge, she embarks on a daring quest, gathering a seer and a dwarf to help her hunt down a god. What follows is a thrilling and epic tale of vengeance and adventure.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (English)

Based on the real life case of brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who were convicted of the brutal murder of their parents, José and Kitty. The prosecution claimed the brothers were driven by a desire for their family’s fortune, but Lyle and Erik have consistently argued that their actions were a desperate response to years of severe abuse.

His Three Daughters (English)

It delves into the final days of an elderly patriarch and his three very different grown daughters, uncovering family grievances and love as death draws near.

The Queen of Villains (Japanese)

The Queen of Villains traces the transformation of a shy girl into the infamous pro-wrestling villain Dump Matsumoto, blending drama and comedy to explore her rise to infamy and intense rivalries in 1970s and ’80s Japan.

Prime video

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Tamil)

The series follows Sidharth, an engineering graduate struggling to secure a desirable job. After facing several setbacks in his job search, he reluctantly accepts a position as the secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village, where he encounters new challenges and experiences that reshape his outlook on life.

Lionsgate Play

First Love (English)

First Love (2022) centers on the intertwined lives of Jim and Ann, a young couple experiencing the highs and lows of first love as they prepare for life after high school. At the same time, Jim’s parents face their own struggles, grappling with a financial crisis that puts strain on their family. Despite its exploration of themes like youthful romance and familial hardship, the film struggled to connect with critics and audiences, receiving mostly lukewarm reviews upon its theatrical release in 2022.

Aha

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam (Telugu)

Subramanyam’s life of frustration and inadequacy, overshadowed by his wife’s success and mounting debts, is suddenly transformed into chaos when a massive sum unexpectedly appears in his bank account.

Thiragabadara Saami (Telugu)

A young couple crosses paths with a mafia enforcer and ends up angering a powerful crime boss, forcing them into a dangerous fight for their lives.

Chaupal

Jatt and Juliet 3 (Punjabi)

Fateh Singh and Pooja, two police constables with ulterior motives for their marriage, are assigned to London on a mission to capture a notorious fraudster, sending their lives into chaos.

Must Read: Jai Mahendran OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiju Kurup’s Satirical Web Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News