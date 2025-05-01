Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, and SJ Suryah, has ended its theatrical run. After making decent earnings initially, the film slowed down and just kept the scoreboard ticking. Today, with Suriya’s Retro hitting theatres, Vikram’s film moved out of theatres, thus closing the journey. Unfortunately, it failed to fetch a winning score at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the Kollywood neo-noir action thriller was theatrically released on March 27, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews from critics. Chiyaan Vikram and other actors were praised for their solid performances, along with Kumar’s direction. Even among moviegoers, it saw a decent word-of-mouth.

Veera Dheera Sooran ends its run below 70 crores!

Despite its merits, Veera Dheera Sooran couldn’t reach a wider audience and minted limited moolah. In India, despite having a run of over a month, it earned just 42.71 crore net. Including taxes, it earned 50.39 crore gross. In the overseas market, it amassed a fair number of 16 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film closed its run at 66.39 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net- 42.71 crores

India gross- 50.39 crores

Overseas gross- 16 crores

Worldwide gross- 66.39 crores

4th highest-grosser for Chiyaan Vikram post-COVID

With 66.39 crore gross in the kitty, Veera Dheera Sooran ended its run as Chiyaan Vikram’s fourth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It just missed the chance to surpass Thangalaan’s 71.45 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Chiyaan Vikram films post-COVID:

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 482.70 crore gross

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 345.76 crore gross

Thangalaan – 71.45 crore gross

Veera Dheera Sooran – 66.39 crore gross

Cobra – 59.29 crore gross

It’s a losing affair!

Reportedly, Veera Dheera Sooran was made on a budget of 55 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 42.71 crore net at the Indian box office, thus failing to recover 12.29 crores. So, it’s a losing affair, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

