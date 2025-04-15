Veera Dheera Sooran had the potential to do well, but it is now heading toward a premature end at the worldwide box office. It performed well in the first few days but couldn’t maintain the expected momentum for a long time. Also, the grand release of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly dented its run. In the recent update, it just crossed the 65 crore mark and is likely to wrap up below Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 19 days!

Veera Dheera Sooran at the worldwide box office

After a slow start, the Kollywood action thriller grew over the opening weekend. It maintained a steady hold afterward, but that wasn’t enough to score the winning total. In India, the film has earned 41.78 crore net, including the dismal 21 lakh that came in on day 19. It’s only the original Tamil version driving the business, as the Telugu version has contributed less than 1.80 crores.

Including taxes, Veera Dheera Sooran has earned 49.30 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned a fair sum of 16 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day total at the worldwide box office stands at 65.30 crores. It looks like a decent total in isolation, but the number is not up to the mark, considering the film’s scale and Chiyaan Vikram’s presence.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 41.78 crores

India gross- 49.30 crores

Overseas gross- 16 crores

Worldwide gross- 65.30 crores

To earn less than Thangalaan!

Thangalaan was Chiyaan Vikram’s last theatrical release, and it was a disaster. Released amid high expectations, it earned just 71.45 crore gross globally. Vikram’s latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran, now aims for a less collection than Thangalaan.

Considering the slow pace, Veera Dheera Sooran won’t even reach the 70 crore mark, thus making it an underwhelming affair.

It’s a losing affair!

Reportedly, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is made on a budget of 55 crores, and to enter the safe zone, it needed to earn 55 crore net in India. Currently, it stands at 41.78 crores, and earning another 13.22 crores looks impossible. So, it’s a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

