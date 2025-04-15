Gippy Grewal’s heroic tale of Sikh warriors, Akaal, is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. The Punjabi film, in association with Dharma Productions, is running in the regional language and Hindi. It has now surpassed Badnaam to become the highest-grossing film of 2025 in the belt. Scroll below for the day 5 collections.
Maintains a good hold despite roadblocks
Akaal witnessed a huge roadblock as protests against it occurred in Punjab. There were serious allegations claiming it hurt religious sentiments by showcasing Sikhs indulging in drinking and consuming tobacco. Despite the odds, Gippy Grewal starrer has added decent collections to its kitty on Monday.
As per Sacnilk, Akaal made estimated box office collections of 67 lakhs on day 5. It saw a 52% drop compared to the 1.40 crore earned on the previous day. The collections were slightly better than last Friday, thanks to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.
Trending
The 5-day total at the Indian box office now concludes at 4.41 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 5.20 crore.
Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below (net collections):
- Day 1: 85 lakhs
- Day 2: 59 lakhs
- Day 3: 90 lakhs
- Day 4: 1.40 crores
- Day 5: 67 lakhs
Total: 4.41 crores
#1 Punjabi Grosser of 2025
Gippy Grewal has achieved a massive feat in only 5 days. Akaal has surpassed the lifetime collections of Barbaad to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. That’s not it; it has stolen the #1 spot with 11% higher earnings.
Check out the 5 highest Punjabi grossers of 2025 below:
- Badnaam: 3.95 crores
- Akaal: 3.6 crores
- Majhail: 2.8 crores
- Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores
- Mithde: 2 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: HIT: The Third Case Box Office: Nani’s Magnum Opus Needs Less Than 100 Crores To Enter The Safe Zone?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News