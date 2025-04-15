Gippy Grewal’s heroic tale of Sikh warriors, Akaal, is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. The Punjabi film, in association with Dharma Productions, is running in the regional language and Hindi. It has now surpassed Badnaam to become the highest-grossing film of 2025 in the belt. Scroll below for the day 5 collections.

Maintains a good hold despite roadblocks

Akaal witnessed a huge roadblock as protests against it occurred in Punjab. There were serious allegations claiming it hurt religious sentiments by showcasing Sikhs indulging in drinking and consuming tobacco. Despite the odds, Gippy Grewal starrer has added decent collections to its kitty on Monday.

As per Sacnilk, Akaal made estimated box office collections of 67 lakhs on day 5. It saw a 52% drop compared to the 1.40 crore earned on the previous day. The collections were slightly better than last Friday, thanks to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.