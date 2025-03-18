Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is making a landmark move into the Punjabi film industry as it gears up to present Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal’s film Akaal in Hindi. The film trailer has been released and is widely appreciated.

It is the first Punjabi film to be presented in Hindi on a such a huge scale. The film that represents the culture and history of Punjab, aims to resonate with audiences across India and globally.

The collaboration between Gippy Grewal and Dharma Productions will be a significant boost for Punjabi cinema, potentially increasing its reach and visibility and churning out numbers in India and globally.

Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Gippy Grewal, and Ravneet Kaur Grewal and will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, Akaal will be grand Baisakhi release and will be theatrically released on April 10, 2025.

The trailer narrates the story of Sikh Khalsas, and against the backdrop of some soul-stirring Punjabi music, it grabs attention. The film’s music was composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The Hindi dialogues are as powerful as their Punjabi counterparts could have been, promising a very strong and powerful story.

A dialogue in the Hindi trailer says, “Jeeta insaano ko jaata hai, Ye khalsa, maut ke ghere se baahar hai,” followed by a loud roar of Jo Bole So Nihaal. The trailer will surely give you goosebumps.

Check out the trailer here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi’s Daughter Aashi Tripathi Makes Her Acting Debut: Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News