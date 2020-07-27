Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy On Bandish Bandits' Music Composition: "Hope The Audience Enjoys It"

Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are excited about working in the OTT space for the first time.

The composer trio has scored the original soundtrack of the upcoming musical web series, Bandish Bandits. They say the project gave them a chance to experiment with contrasting musical genres.

“‘Bandish Bandits’ is special for us in more ways than one. Not only does it mark our digital debut, but the soundtrack also allowed us to experiment with contrasting musical genres ranging from Rajasthani folk and Indian classical to pop and combine them to create something wholly unique,” they said.

“We’ve worked with artistes from across the country for ‘Bandish Bandits‘ and we’re confident that the soundtrack has something for everyone. It’s truly exciting and we hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it,” Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy added.

The music of the web show was launched on Monday.

‘Bandish Bandits‘ is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. It is created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The show will go live on August 4.

