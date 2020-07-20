Bandish Bandits Trailer Review: Same Old Musical Drama In Fresh Template?

Bandish Bandits Trailer Review: After the success of Paatal Lok & Breathe: Into The Shadows, Amazon Prime Video is back with one more Indian original this year. Yes, we are talking about Bandish Bandits.

The trailer of Bandish Bandits starring newcomers Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik along with the powerhouse of talent Naseeruddin Shah, released today and it’s on point as far as setting the perception is concerned but offers nothing exciting. Bandish Bandits is about two singers who have practised totally different kinds of music. While Tamanna played by Shreya is a pop singer, Radhe played by Ritwik is a classical singer who wants to be a Sangeet Samrat like Panditji played by Naseeruddin Shah. The paths of these two talented singers cross there and they form a famous duo called Bandish Bandits. But is it all good now? Well, like every Indian drama, this one too has its own share of emotions. After Radhe collaborates with Tamanna for the fusion of both music styles, Panditji feels cheated and there comes a twist in the story.

While the story of Bandish Bandits doesn’t really boast of something new, I am looking forward to seeing how much fresh treatment this Anand Tiwari directed show has got. He has earlier directed Bang Baaja Baaraat for Y-Films which was a really entertaining show and I keep my strong hopes from this one as well. But I am not sure if I’ll be happy after watching the show or would be disappointed.

Bandish Bandits is based on music and has Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy leading that department, so it will be interesting to witness the soundtrack of the show. However, I am also slightly disappointed here because the trailer hasn’t given enough sneak-peek to the music of the show.

Bandish Bandits also stars Atul Kulkarni, Amit Mistry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rahul Kumar and others. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari, the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 4.

