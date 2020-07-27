Sushant Singh Rajput Death Row: After Aditya Chopra & Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Now Mahesh Bhatt Record Statement At Police Station

The police investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death is going on in the full form. After actors and filmmakers like Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rumi Jaaferi and others now Mahesh Bhatt has recorded his statement at the police station today.

The veteran filmmaker was snapped by the paparazzi as he came out of the police station after recording his statement. Watch the video below:

After Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager will be called to record a statement regarding the ongoing case.

Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier said on Sunday that film director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager will be called for the questioning.

“Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar’s manager too. If required Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he told ANI.

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had questioned Mumbai Police for not calling Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar & Mahesh Bhatt for investigation. “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi’s illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning – Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand?,” questioned Kangana during a conversation with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

Sushant Singh Rajput left the world on June 14 this year and since then there’s a huge debate on social media regarding the cause of his death. While it’s been said that the actor died of suicide, there are some people who suspect foul play. There have also been allegations on many Bollywood bigwigs for pushing Sushant to his limits.

