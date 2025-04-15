Bollywood’s latest action thriller, Jaat, is the first choice of audience at the ticket windows. However, there is limited time to enjoy the domination as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is arriving on April 18, 2025. The morning occupancy hints at another good day at the box office. Scroll below for day 6 updates!
Day 6 Morning Occupancy
Jaat has enjoyed almost 5 days of holiday period. It was released on April 10, 2025, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. After a decent hold on regular working Friday, the box office collections boosted due to first weekend + Baisakhi celebrations. There was an added benefit due to Ambedkar Jayanti yesterday.
Today is the real test, and it remains crucial for Jaat to maintain a good hold to succeed in the long run. It has registered occupancy of 8.13% in the morning shows on day 6. The action thriller saw a 12% drop compared to the 9.24% admissions witnessed yesterday.
Here is the day-wise trend of morning occupancy:
- Day 1: 9.56%
- Day 2: 5.44% (-43%)
- Day 3: 7.53% (+38%)
- Day 4: 11.67% (+42%)
- Day 5: 9.24% (-21%)
- Day 6: 8.13% (-12%)
Ticket Sales
The makers are running a smart promotional strategy. Ticket prices have been reduced to only Rs 99 at PVR Cinemas. Owing to the same, the sales are on par with yesterday’s.
On Tuesday, Jaat has sold 53.5K tickets as of 4 PM. It had registered ticket sales of 56K on Monday.
Box Office Collections
Sunny Deol starrer is now the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has garnered total collections of 47.92 crore net in 5 days. Today, it will cross the 50 crore mark.
