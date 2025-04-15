Jaat Box Office Day 6
Bollywood’s latest action thriller, Jaat, is the first choice of audience at the ticket windows. However, there is limited time to enjoy the domination as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is arriving on April 18, 2025. The morning occupancy hints at another good day at the box office. Scroll below for day 6 updates!

Day 6 Morning Occupancy

Jaat has enjoyed almost 5 days of holiday period. It was released on April 10, 2025, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. After a decent hold on regular working Friday, the box office collections boosted due to first weekend + Baisakhi celebrations. There was an added benefit due to Ambedkar Jayanti yesterday.

Today is the real test, and it remains crucial for Jaat to maintain a good hold to succeed in the long run. It has registered occupancy of 8.13% in the morning shows on day 6. The action thriller saw a 12% drop compared to the 9.24% admissions witnessed yesterday.

