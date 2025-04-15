Jason Momoa and Jack Black‘s A Minecraft Movie has pulled off impressive numbers so far. Right from the opening day, the Hollywood magnum opus has been enjoying a rocking theatrical ride, and in the recent update, it has comfortably crossed the significant $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. While in the domestic market (North America), the collection came slightly lower than estimates during the second weekend, the overseas market exceeded projections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Before hitting the domestic market, the biggie saw an early rollout in some selected territories, and reports were good. However, it felt like mixed reviews would take a toll on the overall collection, but that hasn’t happened so far. The target audience is enjoying the film, and so far, it has helped in posting big numbers.

Crosses the $500 million milestone!

A Minecraft Movie was expected to enjoy solid numbers during the second weekend, and that’s what exactly happened. In fact, it performed slightly better than projected, all thanks to a strong overseas collection. The film earned a solid $83.8 million during the second weekend, a drop of less than 50% compared to the first weekend. Now, the total overseas collection stands at $273.80 million.

In North America, A Minecraft Movie has earned a solid $278.86 million. Combined with the overseas collection, the worldwide box office total stands at a whopping $552.66 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Latest achievements of A Minecraft Movie!

As we can see, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer has crossed the $500 million milestone, a significant feat to accomplish. With this, it became the only Hollywood film of 2025 to cross the $500 milestone.

Also, with a sum of $552.66 million, A Minecraft Movie has emerged as the highest-grossing film based on a video game. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is at the top with a massive collection of $1.36 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

