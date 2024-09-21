Titled The Signature, the film is the heartbreaking story of a man who learns that his wife is suffering from a terminal illness. Instead of being screened in theaters, the movie is getting a direct-to-OTT release. So here is how and when you can watch Anupam Kher’s The Signature online.

The Signature will be Released on Zee5

The Signature is slated to be released on Zee5 on October 4. Anupam Kher announced the film’s release by sharing its official poster on Instagram on Friday. “Ek signature se shuru hota hai rishton ka safar. Ek anokhi kahani, jald hi! #TheSignature premieres October 4 on #ZEE5,” the actor wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The Signature is the official remake of the 2013 Marathi film Anumati, which starred Vikram Gokhale in the lead. Gajendra Ahire, the director of the original film, has helmed the remake as well. The story revolves around an elderly man who is shattered on learning that his wife is suffering from an illness that will kill her soon. He then does everything he can to keep her alive while being helpless and facing multiple challenges.

Apart from Kher, The Signature also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni. Before its streaming release, the film had its premiere at the Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023. At the time, Kher expressed his happiness over the film’s selection and told The Print, “It’s always an honour to represent one’s country on an international platform.”

“With The Signature opening the festival and also being honored there, this achievement has become twice as special for me. Indian cinema is on par with international cinema today. To represent it globally by being a part of it is an honor I am truly grateful for,” he added. Meanwhile, Kher is also awaiting the release of his film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, which has been delayed indefinitely.

Must Read: MTV Roadies Double Cross: OG Host Rannvijay Singha Replaces Sonu Sood In The Show – Audition Dates For Delhi, Chandigarh & Other Deets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News